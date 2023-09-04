When the Kansas City Royals (42-96) and Chicago White Sox (53-84) meet at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, September 4, Cole Ragans will get the ball for the Royals, while the White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens to the mound. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog White Sox have +135 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 3.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Royals and White Sox matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favorites in 15 games this season and won three (20%) of those contests.

The Royals have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (33%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious eight times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Michael Massey 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Drew Waters 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (-111)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.