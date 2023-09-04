Nelson Velazquez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nelson Velazquez (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has five doubles, nine home runs and six walks while hitting .239.
- Velazquez has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this season (15 of 28), with at least two hits six times (21.4%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (32.1%, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 11 games this season (39.3%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 28 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.353
|AVG
|.097
|.450
|OBP
|.125
|.824
|SLG
|.290
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|4
|4/3
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
