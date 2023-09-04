Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on September 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .227 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey has gotten a hit in 58 of 109 games this season (53.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (18.3%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 109 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .237 AVG .218 .298 OBP .244 .355 SLG .368 14 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 36/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

