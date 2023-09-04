Maikel Garcia vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- In 70.3% of his 101 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In 4.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 38 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 39 of 101 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.313
|AVG
|.245
|.350
|OBP
|.300
|.421
|SLG
|.326
|16
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|39/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|10
|SB
|10
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (187 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
