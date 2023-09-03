You can see player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals before their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 151 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 38 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.316/.503 on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 116 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 61 RBI.

He has a slash line of .247/.290/.422 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Sale Stats

Chris Sale (5-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 16th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts this season, Sale has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Aug. 28 4.2 7 3 3 6 2 at Astros Aug. 23 5.0 6 4 4 9 1 at Nationals Aug. 17 4.1 2 3 2 3 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 4.2 1 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 3.2 5 1 1 6 1

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has 30 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 90 RBI (131 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .267/.340/.505 slash line so far this season.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 135 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .286/.355/.483 slash line on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

