The Kansas City Royals and Nelson Velazquez (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Chris Sale TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has five doubles, nine home runs and five walks while hitting .247.

In 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%) Velazquez has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 9.5% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 5 .328 AVG .083 .381 OBP .083 .776 SLG .333 12 XBH 1 7 HR 1 14 RBI 1 16/5 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings