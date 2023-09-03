Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .228 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey has recorded a hit in 58 of 108 games this season (53.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (18.5%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (8.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (26.9%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (10.2%).

In 25.9% of his games this year (28 of 108), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.8%) he has scored more than once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .240 AVG .218 .301 OBP .244 .359 SLG .368 14 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 35/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

