Maikel Garcia vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .237 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Chris Sale) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .281 with 18 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 29 walks.
- In 70.0% of his 100 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (39.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.316
|AVG
|.245
|.354
|OBP
|.300
|.426
|SLG
|.326
|16
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|38/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|10
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
