Edward Olivares is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-4.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
  • Olivares has had a hit in 49 of 83 games this year (59.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.3%).
  • In 7.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Olivares has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.6%).
  • He has scored in 33.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 42
.246 AVG .247
.289 OBP .308
.399 SLG .404
12 XBH 16
4 HR 2
12 RBI 8
26/5 K/BB 26/11
2 SB 7

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Sale (5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Monday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.