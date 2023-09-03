Dairon Blanco vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Dairon Blanco -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks while hitting .235.
- In 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), Blanco has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Blanco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 35 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.256
|AVG
|.218
|.304
|OBP
|.306
|.419
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|13/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.75 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
