Dairon Blanco -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco has six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks while hitting .235.
  • In 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), Blanco has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Blanco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 35 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Red Sox

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.256 AVG .218
.304 OBP .306
.419 SLG .400
5 XBH 6
0 HR 1
7 RBI 7
13/3 K/BB 13/5
6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old has a 4.75 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.