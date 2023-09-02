On Saturday, September 2, Justin Turner's Boston Red Sox (69-66) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (42-94) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+150). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (3-8, 4.93 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-7, 5.47 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Royals and Red Sox matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+150), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Royals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 31 out of the 60 games, or 51.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 7-7 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite three times in the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (31.4%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 13-42 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+200) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155) Michael Massey 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Royals Futures Odds

