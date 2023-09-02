Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox will see Alec Marsh starting for the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 132 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .242 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 543 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .298.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Marsh (0-7) will take the mound for the Royals, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Marsh has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox W 13-2 Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Alec Marsh Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint 9/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brady Singer Yusei Kikuchi

