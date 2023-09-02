Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (69-66) and the Kansas City Royals (42-94) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-8) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-7) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have been underdogs in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (31.4%) in those contests.

This year, Kansas City has won 13 of 55 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in baseball scoring four runs per game (543 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule