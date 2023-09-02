On Saturday, Nelson Velazquez (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .235 with four doubles, nine home runs and five walks.

Velazquez has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including five multi-hit games (19.2%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (34.6%), homering in 9.9% of his trips to the plate.

Velazquez has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (10 of 26), with more than one RBI four times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), with two or more runs three times (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .353 AVG .083 .450 OBP .083 .824 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 5 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings