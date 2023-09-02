The No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State put up 418.8 yards per game offensively last season (41st in the FBS), and it gave up 375.1 yards per game (63rd) on the other side of the ball. Southeast Missouri State ranked 34th in scoring defense last season (22.6 points allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 35.6 points per game.

Kansas State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics (2022)

Kansas State Southeast Missouri State 418.8 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.2 (13th) 375.1 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.2 (73rd) 208.3 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.6 (13th) 210.5 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.6 (39th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 24 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders (2022)

Will Howard's previous season stat line: 1,633 passing yards (116.6 per game), 119-for-199 (59.8%), 15 touchdowns and four picks.

Last season, Deuce Vaughn ran for 1,558 yards on 293 carries (111.3 yards per game) and scored nine times. Vaughn also collected 42 catches for 378 yards and three scores.

Adrian Martinez churned out 627 yards on 111 carries (44.8 yards per game), with 10 rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Malik Knowles grabbed 48 passes (on 77 targets) for 725 yards (51.8 per game). He also found the end zone two times.

Phillip Brooks also impressed receiving last season. He had 45 receptions for 587 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times.

Kade Warner grabbed 46 passes on 74 targets for 456 yards and five touchdowns, compiling 32.6 receiving yards per game.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders (2022)

Paxton DeLaurent connected on 61% of his passes and threw for 2,684 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. DeLaurent also helped with his legs, tallying three touchdowns on 24.0 yards per game.

Geno Hess averaged 140.9 rushing yards and scored 21 rushing touchdowns.

Shamenski Rucker rushed for 288 yards and one touchdown last season.

Ryan Flournoy was targeted 8.2 times per game and racked up 984 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Johnny King averaged 66.4 receiving yards on 7.4 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick averaged 34.7 receiving yards per game on 4.5 targets per game a season ago.

