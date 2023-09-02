Dairon Blanco -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium



Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .235 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.

In 19 of 35 games this season (54.3%), Blanco has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Blanco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .256 AVG .218 .304 OBP .306 .419 SLG .400 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 13/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings