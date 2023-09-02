Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 151 hits and an OBP of .319, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this season (90 of 133), with at least two hits 43 times (32.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.3% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 37.6% of his games this year (50 of 133), with more than one RBI 19 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 46.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.302
|AVG
|.255
|.336
|OBP
|.303
|.571
|SLG
|.445
|33
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|30
|44/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|13
|SB
|25
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (180 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Houck (3-8) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.