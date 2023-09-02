The Auburn Tigers (0-0) will battle the UMass Minutemen (1-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Auburn vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Auburn 43, UMass 7

Auburn 43, UMass 7 Auburn won all five of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

The Tigers played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, UMass was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Minutemen played as an underdog of +2000 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The Tigers have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (-35.5)



Auburn (-35.5) Against the spread, Auburn went 5-6-1 last year.

UMass' record against the spread last season was 5-7-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) Auburn played eight games with over 51.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.

Auburn played in four games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 51.5 points.

Auburn and UMass combined to average 14.2 less points per game a season ago than the total of 51.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 50.9 51.4 Implied Total AVG 32.3 30.6 35.8 ATS Record 5-6-1 3-5-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 4-4-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 5-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-3 0-4

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 44.4 48.8 Implied Total AVG 32.5 28.4 35.4 ATS Record 5-7-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-10 0-4 0-6

