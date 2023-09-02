The Auburn Tigers (0-0) will battle the UMass Minutemen (1-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Auburn vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Auburn vs. UMass?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Auburn 43, UMass 7
  • Auburn won all five of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.
  • The Tigers played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
  • Last season, UMass was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Minutemen played as an underdog of +2000 or more twice last season and lost both games.
  • The Tigers have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Auburn (-35.5)
  • Against the spread, Auburn went 5-6-1 last year.
  • UMass' record against the spread last season was 5-7-0.

Parlay your bets together on the Auburn vs. UMass matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (51.5)
  • Auburn played eight games with over 51.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
  • Auburn played in four games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 51.5 points.
  • Auburn and UMass combined to average 14.2 less points per game a season ago than the total of 51.5 set for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Auburn

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51 50.9 51.4
Implied Total AVG 32.3 30.6 35.8
ATS Record 5-6-1 3-5-0 2-1-1
Over/Under Record 8-4-0 4-4-0 4-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 5-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-3 0-4

UMass

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47 44.4 48.8
Implied Total AVG 32.5 28.4 35.4
ATS Record 5-7-0 2-3-0 3-4-0
Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-3-0 2-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-10 0-4 0-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.