The Boston Red Sox (69-65) have dropped four games in a row as they prepare to square off against the Kansas City Royals (41-94), who have lost six in a row. Friday's matchup at Kauffman Stadium begins at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (7-4) for the Red Sox and Jordan Lyles (3-15) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

TV: BSKC

Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

The Royals are sending Lyles (3-15) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 3-15 with a 6.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 142 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Over 25 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.

Lyles is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Lyles is trying to secure his 23rd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 25 outings this season.

Jordan Lyles vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .264 batting average, and is third in the league with 1217 total hits and seventh in MLB play with 665 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and are 14th in all of MLB with 159 home runs.

Lyles has thrown eight innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out six against the Red Sox this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton (7-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 18 games.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Paxton has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

James Paxton vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 530 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 1084 hits, 21st in baseball, with 128 home runs (28th in the league).

The Royals have gone 6-for-21 with a double and a triple in 5 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

