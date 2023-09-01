A couple of hot hitters, Justin Turner and Bobby Witt Jr., will be on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 128 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .240 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 530 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.17 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.415 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Jordan Lyles (3-15) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in 25 starts this season.

Lyles has started 25 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 22 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 25 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Mariners L 15-2 Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Angel Zerpa Andre Jackson 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home - Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens 9/5/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease 9/6/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Touki Toussaint

