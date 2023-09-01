Friday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (69-65) against the Kansas City Royals (41-94) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (7-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (3-15) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 117 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 12-42 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (530 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.17) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule