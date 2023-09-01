Nelson Velazquez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has three doubles, eight home runs and five walks while batting .225.
- Velazquez has picked up a hit in 13 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (32.0%), and in 9.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has had an RBI in nine games this season (36.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 25 games (56.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|.281
|AVG
|.083
|.324
|OBP
|.083
|.688
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|8/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Paxton (7-4) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has put together a 3.99 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.