The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Missouri State Bears (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas had the 33rd-ranked offense last year (437.9 yards per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking eighth-worst with 468.5 yards allowed per game. Missouri State ranked 70th in total offense (366.2 yards per game) and 91st in total defense (410.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

Kansas vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Missouri State Key Statistics (2022)

Kansas Missouri State 437.9 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.2 (67th) 468.5 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.7 (82nd) 183.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.4 (103rd) 254.4 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.8 (37th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Kansas Stats Leaders (2022)

Jalon Daniels put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,014 yards (154.9 yards per game), going 152-for-230 (66.1% completion percentage), 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 419 rushing yards on 77 carries, seven rushing TDs, and averaging 32.2 yards per game.

Devin Neal racked up 1,090 rushing yards (83.8 per game) and nine touchdowns last season.

Lawrence Arnold hauled in 44 catches for 716 yards (55.1 per game) while being targeted 68 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Luke Grimm produced last year, grabbing 52 passes for 623 yards and six touchdowns. He collected 47.9 receiving yards per game.

Mason Fairchild's stat line last season: 443 receiving yards, 35 catches, six touchdowns, on 46 targets.

Missouri State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jason Shelley threw for an average of 240.3 pass yards per contest and threw for 18 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 14.7 yards on the ground per game with four rushing touchdowns.

Jacardia Wright averaged 64.6 rushing yards per game and tallied nine rushing touchdowns. Wright added 2.1 receptions per game to average 15.5 receiving yards.

Kevon Latulas rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also averaged 17.5 receiving yards per game.

Tyrone Scott averaged 61.3 yards on 4.4 receptions per game and compiled five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Raylen Sharpe caught 16 passes last season on his way to 307 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jahod Booker worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 300 receiving yards (27.3 ypg) last season.

