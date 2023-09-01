The Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) are heavily favored by 31.5 points against the FCS Missouri State Bears on Friday, September 1, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The contest's over/under is 59.5.

With 468.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked eighth-worst in the FBS, Kansas was forced to lean on its 33rd-ranked offense (437.9 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season. Missouri State averaged 27.4 points per game offensively last year (64th in the FCS), and it surrendered 27.3 points per game (61st) on the other side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. Missouri State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: ESPN+

Kansas vs Missouri State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas -31.5 -115 -115 59.5 -115 -115 -10000 +2000

Looking to place a bet on Kansas vs. Missouri State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' record against the spread last year was 7-4-2.

Kansas had nine of its 13 games hit the over last season.

Kansas won all three of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

The Bears have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +2000 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jayhawks a 99.0% chance to win.

Bet on Kansas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels threw for 2,014 yards (154.9 per game), completing 66.1% of his throws, with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Daniels scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 419 yards.

Devin Neal rushed for 1,090 yards (83.8 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, Neal scored one touchdown, with 21 catches for 183 yards.

In 13 games a season ago, Jason Bean threw for 1,280 yards (98.5 per game), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64%.

On the ground, Bean scored four touchdowns and accumulated 222 yards.

In the passing game, Luke Grimm scored six TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 623 yards (47.9 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Kenny Logan Jr. compiled 86 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games last year.

In 13 games in 2022, Lonnie Phelps delivered 50 tackles, 10 TFL, and seven sacks.

Craig Young compiled one interception to go with 54 tackles, five TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Rich Miller racked up 72 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception in 13 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.