How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.
Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games to Bet on Today
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)
- Suns Moneyline: -185
- Mavericks Moneyline: +150
- Total: 237.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-6.5)
- Nuggets Moneyline: -275
- Warriors Moneyline: +220
- Total: 233.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)
- Bucks Moneyline: -165
- Knicks Moneyline: +140
- Total: 241.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)
- Celtics Moneyline: -150
- Lakers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 234.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)
- Chiefs Moneyline: -600
- Raiders Moneyline: +425
- Total: 40.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)
- Eagles Moneyline: -900
- Giants Moneyline: +600
- Total: 43
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)
- 49ers Moneyline: -275
- Ravens Moneyline: +220
- Total: 46.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Heat (-2.5)
- Heat Moneyline: -150
- 76ers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 226.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
