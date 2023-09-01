Kansas BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.
Looking to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.
Games to Bet on Today
Kennesaw State Owls vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Asheville, North Carolina
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UNC Asheville (-4.5)
- Total: 160.5
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: BSOK, SportsNet LA (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-4.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -175
- Lakers Moneyline: +145
- Total: 237.5
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bucks (-2.5)
- Bucks Moneyline: -140
- Knicks Moneyline: +115
- Total: 243.5
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- TV Channel: BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Maple Leafs (-200)
- Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+165)
- Total: 7
Villanova Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: DePaul (-12.5)
- Total: 134.5
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Celtics (-1.5)
- Celtics Moneyline: -120
- Clippers Moneyline: +100
- Total: 229.5
Butler Bulldogs vs. Providence Friars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Providence, Rhode Island
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Providence (-5.5)
- Providence Moneyline: -225
- Butler Moneyline: +180
- Total: 141.5
James Madison Dukes vs. Air Force Falcons
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Air Force (-1.5)
- Air Force Moneyline: -125
- James Madison Moneyline: +105
- Total: 40.5
Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- TV Channel: BSDET,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Devils (-185)
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Wings (+150)
- Total: 6.5
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Warriors (-9.5)
- Warriors Moneyline: -400
- Trail Blazers Moneyline: +310
- Total: 233.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
