How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Kansas Today

Wichita State Shockers vs. Kansas State Wildcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Kansas State (-5.5)

Kansas State (-5.5) Kansas State Moneyline: -250

-250 Wichita State Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 146.5

