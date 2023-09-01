Kansas BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games to Bet on Today
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSOK (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-11.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -650
- Wizards Moneyline: +475
- Total: 246.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Delaware State Hornets vs. Morgan State Bears
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Morgan State (-3.5)
- Total: 145.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Texas Southern Tigers vs. Grambling Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Grambling, Louisiana
- TV Channel:
- Spread Favorite: Grambling (-1.5)
- Total: 132.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bulls (-6.5)
- Bulls Moneyline: -250
- Hornets Moneyline: +200
- Total: 215.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Heat (-4.5)
- Heat Moneyline: -185
- Rockets Moneyline: +150
- Total: 219.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Canucks (+120)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Lamar Cardinals
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Beaumont, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Lamar (-7.5)
- Total: 157.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
McNeese Cowboys vs. Northwestern State Demons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Northwestern State (-19.5)
- Total: 141.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: BSWI, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bucks (-9.5)
- Bucks Moneyline: -450
- Jazz Moneyline: +350
- Total: 244.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Houston Christian Huskies vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Texas A&M-CC (-13.5)
- Total: 152.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.