How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to wager on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Kansas Today

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kansas (-8.5)

Kansas (-8.5) Total: 152.5

UCF Knights vs. Kansas State Wildcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kansas State (-4.5)

Kansas State (-4.5) Total: 138.5

