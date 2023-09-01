Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

Games to Bet on Today

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MSG (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet LA, MSG (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lakers (-4.5)

Lakers (-4.5) Lakers Moneyline: -175

-175 Knicks Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 234.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

TSN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raptors (-11.5)

Raptors (-11.5) Raptors Moneyline: -650

-650 Hornets Moneyline: +475

+475 Total: 224.5

Murray State Racers vs. Little Rock Trojans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Little Rock (-1.5)

Little Rock (-1.5) Little Rock Moneyline: -120

-120 Murray State Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 151.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, ALT, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-8.5)

Nuggets (-8.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -375

-375 Mavericks Moneyline: +290

+290 Total: 237.5

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: BSSE, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Hawks (-11.5)

Hawks (-11.5) Hawks Moneyline: -650

-650 Pistons Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 246.5

Portland State Vikings vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Spread Favorite: Fresno State (-3.5)

Fresno State (-3.5) Fresno State Moneyline: -190

-190 Portland State Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 141.5

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Evansville Purple Aces

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Evansville (-7.5)

Evansville (-7.5) Evansville Moneyline: -300

-300 UT Martin Moneyline: +240

+240 Total: 160.5

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MNMT (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CA, MNMT (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kings (-12.5)

Kings (-12.5) Kings Moneyline: -750

-750 Wizards Moneyline: +525

+525 Total: 247.5

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Jets (-250)

Jets (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (+200)

Canadiens (+200) Total: 6

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: BSSUN, BSN (Watch on Fubo)

BSSUN, BSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-1.5)

Timberwolves (-1.5) Timberwolves Moneyline: -125

-125 Heat Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 217.5

