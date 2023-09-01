Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Wanting to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games to Bet on Today

California Golden Bears vs. USC Trojans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: USC (-8.5)

USC (-8.5) Total: 151.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UL Monroe (-5.5)

UL Monroe (-5.5) Total: 147.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Montana State Bobcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Montana State (-1.5)

Montana State (-1.5) Total: 142.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

George Mason Patriots vs. La Salle Explorers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: La Salle (-3.5)

La Salle (-3.5) Total: 138.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Wofford (-15.5)

Wofford (-15.5) Total: 151.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: ESPN+,BSW (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Maple Leafs (-190)

Maple Leafs (-190) Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+155)

Ducks (+155) Total: 6.5

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)

AZFamily, BSSC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Clippers (-2.5)

Clippers (-2.5) Clippers Moneyline: -140

-140 Suns Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 233.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Saint Thomas Tommies vs. Idaho Vandals

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Idaho (-5.5)

Idaho (-5.5) Total: 131.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: BSN, BSNO (Watch on Fubo)

BSN, BSNO (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-6.5)

Timberwolves (-6.5) Timberwolves Moneyline: -275

-275 Pelicans Moneyline: +225

+225 Total: 223.5

Idaho State Bengals vs. Denver Pioneers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT (Watch on Fubo)

ALT (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Denver (-8.5)

Denver (-8.5) Total: 151.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.