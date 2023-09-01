Kansas BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Wanting to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.
Games to Bet on Today
California Golden Bears vs. USC Trojans
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: USC (-8.5)
- Total: 151.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. UL Monroe Warhawks
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Monroe, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UL Monroe (-5.5)
- Total: 147.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Montana State Bobcats
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Bozeman, Montana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Montana State (-1.5)
- Total: 142.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
George Mason Patriots vs. La Salle Explorers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: La Salle (-3.5)
- Total: 138.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Wofford (-15.5)
- Total: 151.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Anaheim, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Maple Leafs (-190)
- Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+155)
- Total: 6.5
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Clippers (-2.5)
- Clippers Moneyline: -140
- Suns Moneyline: +115
- Total: 233.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Saint Thomas Tommies vs. Idaho Vandals
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Moscow, Idaho
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Idaho (-5.5)
- Total: 131.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: BSN, BSNO (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-6.5)
- Timberwolves Moneyline: -275
- Pelicans Moneyline: +225
- Total: 223.5
Idaho State Bengals vs. Denver Pioneers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Denver (-8.5)
- Total: 151.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
