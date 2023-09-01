Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia TV Channel:

Moneyline Favorite: Canucks (-145)

Canucks (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Senators (+120)

Senators (+120) Total: 6.5

East Carolina Pirates vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-17.5)

Florida Atlantic (-17.5) Total: 146.5

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ESPN+,ALT,MSGSN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,ALT,MSGSN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-175)

Avalanche (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Islanders (+145)

Islanders (+145) Total: 6.5

New Mexico Lobos vs. Colorado State Rams

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Colorado State (-3.5)

Colorado State (-3.5) Total: 157.5

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Kings (-135)

Kings (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Maple Leafs (+115)

Maple Leafs (+115) Total: 6.5

Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network (Watch on Fubo)

MW Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Air Force (-7.5)

Air Force (-7.5) Total: 136.5

Toledo Rockets vs. Ohio Bobcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Ohio (-1.5)

Ohio (-1.5) Total: 158.5

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CA, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kings (-15.5)

Kings (-15.5) Kings Moneyline: -2000

-2000 Hornets Moneyline: +1000

+1000 Total: 232.5

Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NBCS-CA,BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-185)

Red Wings (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Sharks (+150)

Sharks (+150) Total: 6.5

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-175)

Penguins (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+145)

Capitals (+145) Total: 6

