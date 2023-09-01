Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game matchup today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games to Bet on Today

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

ALT, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-14.5)

Nuggets (-14.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -1400

-1400 Hornets Moneyline: +800

+800 Total: 227.5

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Texas Longhorns

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

LHN Spread Favorite: Texas (-18.5)

Texas (-18.5) Total: 145.5

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet, BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet, BSOH (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raptors (-1.5)

Raptors (-1.5) Raptors Moneyline: -120

-120 Cavaliers Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 224.5

Liberty Flames vs. Oregon Ducks

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Oregon (-17.5)

Oregon (-17.5) Oregon Moneyline: -1000

-1000 Liberty Moneyline: +625

+625 Total: 67.5

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: BSSC, BSSUN (Watch on Fubo)

BSSC, BSSUN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Clippers (-6.5)

Clippers (-6.5) Clippers Moneyline: -275

-275 Heat Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 227.5

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. TCU Horned Frogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: TCU (-24.5)

TCU (-24.5) Total: 149.5

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rockets (-7.5)

Rockets (-7.5) Rockets Moneyline: -350

-350 Pistons Moneyline: +260

+260 Total: 226.5

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tennessee (-5.5)

Tennessee (-5.5) Tennessee Moneyline: -225

-225 Iowa Moneyline: +185

+185 Total: 35.5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-1.5)

Timberwolves (-1.5) Timberwolves Moneyline: -125

-125 Knicks Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 223.5

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch on Fubo)

AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-11.5)

Suns (-11.5) Suns Moneyline: -650

-650 Trail Blazers Moneyline: +450

+450 Total: 229.5

