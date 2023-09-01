Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

If you're wanting to wager on a game game today but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games to Bet on Today

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG-B (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,MSG-B (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Senators (-150)

Senators (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Sabres (+125)

Sabres (+125) Total: 7

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Colts (-4)

Colts (-4) Colts Moneyline: -200

-200 Raiders Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 42.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Denver Pioneers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT (Watch on Fubo)

ALT (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Denver (-3.5)

Denver (-3.5) Total: 158.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Flames (-135)

Flames (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+115)

Flyers (+115) Total: 5.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-4)

Seahawks (-4) Seahawks Moneyline: -200

-200 Steelers Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 41

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-7.5)

Hawaii (-7.5) Hawaii Moneyline: -350

-350 CSU Fullerton Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 132.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)

Vikings (-1) Vikings Moneyline: -115

-115 Packers Moneyline: -105

-105 Total: 43.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Cleveland State Vikings vs. IUPUI Jaguars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: IUPUI (-10.5)

IUPUI (-10.5) Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4)

Jaguars (-4) Jaguars Moneyline: -200

-200 Panthers Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 36.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: BSSW, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo)

BSSW, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-13.5)

Celtics (-13.5) Celtics Moneyline: -1000

-1000 Spurs Moneyline: +625

+625 Total: 238.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.