How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.
If you're wanting to wager on a game game today but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.
Games to Bet on Today
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG-B (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Senators (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Sabres (+125)
- Total: 7
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-4)
- Colts Moneyline: -200
- Raiders Moneyline: +165
- Total: 42.5
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Denver Pioneers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Denver (-3.5)
- Total: 158.5
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Flames (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+115)
- Total: 5.5
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-4)
- Seahawks Moneyline: -200
- Steelers Moneyline: +165
- Total: 41
CSU Fullerton Titans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-7.5)
- Hawaii Moneyline: -350
- CSU Fullerton Moneyline: +275
- Total: 132.5
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-1)
- Vikings Moneyline: -115
- Packers Moneyline: -105
- Total: 43.5
Cleveland State Vikings vs. IUPUI Jaguars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: IUPUI (-10.5)
- Total: 144.5
Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4)
- Jaguars Moneyline: -200
- Panthers Moneyline: +165
- Total: 36.5
Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: BSSW, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Celtics (-13.5)
- Celtics Moneyline: -1000
- Spurs Moneyline: +625
- Total: 238.5
