Kansas BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games to Bet on Today
Texas State Bobcats vs. James Madison Dukes
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: James Madison (-11.5)
- Total: 148.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida State Seminoles
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)
- Florida State Moneyline: -1200
- Georgia Moneyline: +725
- Total: 44.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-5.5)
- Total: 153.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Dartmouth Big Green vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Spread Favorite: Vanderbilt (-12.5)
- Total: 134.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Loyola Chicago (-14.5)
- Total: 140.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Tennessee Tech (-3.5)
- Total: 159.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Ole Miss Rebels vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Penn State (-4.5)
- Total: 50.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Montana Grizzlies vs. Idaho State Bengals
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Pocatello, Idaho
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Idaho State (-4.5)
- Total: 138.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Liberty Flames vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Spread Favorite: Alabama (-9.5)
- Total: 154.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Spread Favorite: Arkansas (-9.5)
- Total: 146.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.