How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game.
Games to Bet on Today
Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Spread Favorite: Iowa (-16.5)
- Total: 168.5
Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Iowa State (-10.5)
- Iowa State Moneyline: -400
- Memphis Moneyline: +310
- Total: 57.5
Tarleton State Texans vs. Loyola Marymount Lions
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Loyola Marymount (-5.5)
- Loyola Marymount Moneyline: -225
- Tarleton State Moneyline: +180
- Total: 134.5
Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: SIU-Edwardsville (-8.5)
- SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline: -450
- Eastern Illinois Moneyline: +320
- Total: 137.5
Denver Pioneers vs. Omaha Mavericks
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
- Spread Favorite: Omaha (-1.5)
- Omaha Moneyline: -125
- Denver Moneyline: +105
- Total: 157.5
Wright State Raiders vs. Green Bay Phoenix
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Green Bay (-7.5)
- Green Bay Moneyline: -275
- Wright State Moneyline: +220
- Total: 147.5
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: BSFL, MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Magic (-1.5)
- Magic Moneyline: -120
- Knicks Moneyline: +100
- Total: 227.5
Saint Thomas Tommies vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: North Dakota (-1.5)
- North Dakota Moneyline: -125
- St. Thomas Moneyline: +105
- Total: 135.5
Missouri Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)
- Ohio State Moneyline: -200
- Missouri Moneyline: +165
- Total: 49
Robert Morris Colonials vs. Milwaukee Panthers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Milwaukee (-3.5)
- Milwaukee Moneyline: -165
- Robert Morris Moneyline: +140
- Total: 153.5
