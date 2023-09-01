Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're looking to bet on a game matchup today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games to Bet on Today

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV Channel: TNT,Max

TNT,Max Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-155)

Bruins (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Sabres (+130)

Sabres (+130) Total: 6

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-3)

Oklahoma State (-3) Oklahoma State Moneyline: -155

-155 Texas A&M Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 54.5

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: BSOK, MSG (Watch on Fubo)

BSOK, MSG (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-3.5)

Thunder (-3.5) Thunder Moneyline: -155

-155 Knicks Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 238.5

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-225)

Golden Knights (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+180)

Ducks (+180) Total: 6

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: BSSW, BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

BSSW, BSOH (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mavericks (-4.5)

Mavericks (-4.5) Mavericks Moneyline: -190

-190 Cavaliers Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 231.5

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-225)

Rangers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+180)

Capitals (+180) Total: 6

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Wild (-150)

Wild (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Red Wings (+125)

Red Wings (+125) Total: 6.5

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: BSFL, NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)

BSFL, NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Magic (-2.5)

Magic (-2.5) Magic Moneyline: -150

-150 76ers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 225.5

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: West Virginia (-6.5)

West Virginia (-6.5) West Virginia Moneyline: -250

-250 North Carolina Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 55.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

YES, BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Bucks Moneyline: -160

-160 Nets Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 240.5

