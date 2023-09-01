Kansas BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
If you're looking to bet on a game matchup today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games to Bet on Today
Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- TV Channel: TNT,Max
- Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-155)
- Moneyline Underdog: Sabres (+130)
- Total: 6
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-3)
- Oklahoma State Moneyline: -155
- Texas A&M Moneyline: +130
- Total: 54.5
New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: BSOK, MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-3.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -155
- Knicks Moneyline: +125
- Total: 238.5
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Anaheim, California
- TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-225)
- Moneyline Underdog: Ducks (+180)
- Total: 6
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSOH (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Mavericks (-4.5)
- Mavericks Moneyline: -190
- Cavaliers Moneyline: +155
- Total: 231.5
Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-225)
- Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+180)
- Total: 6
Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV Channel: BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Wild (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Wings (+125)
- Total: 6.5
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: BSFL, NBCS-PH (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Magic (-2.5)
- Magic Moneyline: -150
- 76ers Moneyline: +125
- Total: 225.5
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: West Virginia (-6.5)
- West Virginia Moneyline: -250
- North Carolina Moneyline: +200
- Total: 55.5
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)
- Bucks Moneyline: -160
- Nets Moneyline: +135
- Total: 240.5
