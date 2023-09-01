The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .228 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.3% of those games.

In eight games this year, he has homered (11.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Waters has driven in a run in 20 games this season (28.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .270 AVG .190 .352 OBP .246 .486 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 15 RBI 12 32/10 K/BB 55/10 3 SB 7

