Nelson Velazquez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez, with a slugging percentage of .515 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the mound, August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has three doubles, eight home runs and four walks while batting .234.
- In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%) Velazquez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (33.3%), and in 9.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has an RBI in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Royals Players vs the Pirates
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (0-1) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
