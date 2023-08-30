MJ Melendez -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks while batting .233.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 125 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven in a run in 29 games this season (23.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (36.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 61 .230 AVG .236 .302 OBP .302 .357 SLG .418 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 68/25 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings