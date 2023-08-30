Matt Beaty vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Beaty (.318 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is batting .264 with four doubles and six walks.
- Beaty has recorded a hit in 11 of 25 games this year (44.0%), including three multi-hit games (12.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.
- Beaty has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.
Other Royals Players vs the Pirates
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.294
|AVG
|.200
|.368
|OBP
|.200
|.294
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|3/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (0-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
