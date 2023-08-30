Maikel Garcia vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks while batting .276.
- In 69.1% of his 97 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (4.1%), leaving the park in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.1% of his games this season, Garcia has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (39.2%), including six games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.309
|AVG
|.245
|.343
|OBP
|.300
|.410
|SLG
|.326
|14
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|34/12
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start this season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
