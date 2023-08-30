After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Andre Jackson) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
  • In 56.2% of his 73 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.8%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Isbel has driven home a run in 21 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 39
.243 AVG .233
.267 OBP .270
.357 SLG .403
9 XBH 15
2 HR 3
13 RBI 14
18/3 K/BB 29/7
4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Jackson (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
