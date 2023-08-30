Kyle Isbel vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Andre Jackson) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
- In 56.2% of his 73 games this season, Isbel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.8%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Isbel has driven home a run in 21 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Other Royals Players vs the Pirates
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.243
|AVG
|.233
|.267
|OBP
|.270
|.357
|SLG
|.403
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|14
|18/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
