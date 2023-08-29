The Kansas City Royals (41-92) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Cole Ragans (5-4) to the mound, while Colin Selby (1-0) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Royals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (1-0, 5.91 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans (5-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing two hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 3.81 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Ragans has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished 13 without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

Selby (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .268 against him this season. He has a 5.91 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his eight games.

