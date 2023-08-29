Nelson Velazquez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nelson Velazquez (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .230 with two doubles, eight home runs and three walks.
- In 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%) Velazquez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 34.8% of his games in 2023, and 10.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez has had an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.353
|AVG
|.083
|.450
|OBP
|.083
|.824
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
