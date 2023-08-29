On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Colin Selby TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .232 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 44 walks.

Melendez has had a hit in 81 of 124 games this year (65.3%), including multiple hits 20 times (16.1%).

In 8.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (23.4%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 61 .229 AVG .236 .302 OBP .302 .359 SLG .418 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/25 K/BB 80/19 3 SB 3

