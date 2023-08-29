Michael Massey vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Michael Massey (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .225 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Massey has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Massey has an RBI in 29 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|56
|.235
|AVG
|.218
|.302
|OBP
|.244
|.353
|SLG
|.368
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|33/14
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Selby (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
