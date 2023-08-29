After batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Colin Selby) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.

Isbel has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (28.8%), with two or more RBI in five of them (6.8%).

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .243 AVG .233 .267 OBP .270 .357 SLG .403 9 XBH 15 2 HR 3 13 RBI 14 18/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings