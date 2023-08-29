Drew Waters vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .200 with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Colin Selby) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .232 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Waters has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.280
|AVG
|.190
|.364
|OBP
|.246
|.505
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|12
|30/10
|K/BB
|55/10
|3
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will look to Selby (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs without surrendering a hit.
