The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco (batting .259 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has six doubles, four triples, a home run and seven walks while hitting .250.

This season, Blanco has recorded at least one hit in 19 of 32 games (59.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 10 games this season (31.3%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Royals Players vs the Pirates

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .297 AVG .218 .333 OBP .306 .486 SLG .400 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 11/2 K/BB 13/5 5 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings